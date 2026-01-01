The Carens Clavis EV HTX ER, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 490 km, is priced at ₹23.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Carens Clavis EV HTX ER delivers a claimed single-charge range of 490 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis EV HTX ER is available in 6 colour options: Gravity Gray, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Carens Clavis EV HTX ER is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 490 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 45 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 126 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Carens Clavis EV HTX ER include the MG Windsor EV priced between ₹14 Lakhs - 18.39 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis EV HTX ER has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.