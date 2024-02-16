What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Imphal? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Imphal is Rs 62,19,828.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Imphal? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 4,66,200 in Imphal.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Imphal? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Imphal is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Imphal? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Imphal: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 4,66,200, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 62,19,828.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 66,66,818 on the road in Imphal.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Imphal starts at Rs. 62,19,828 and rises to Rs. 66,66,818. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.