|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Meridian Trail 4x2 AT, equipped with a 2.0 L Multijet II and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹38.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Meridian offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Meridian Trail 4x2 AT is available in 8 colour options: Silver Moon, Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Magnesio Grey.
The Meridian Trail 4x2 AT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Meridian's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.16 Lakhs - 49.59 Lakhs.
The Meridian Trail 4x2 AT has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.