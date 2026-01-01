hamburger icon
Jeep Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

42.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Meridian Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Prices

The Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR, equipped with a 2.0 L Multijet II and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹42.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Meridian offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Colours

The Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR is available in 8 colour options: Silver Moon, Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Magnesio Grey.

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Meridian's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.16 Lakhs - 49.59 Lakhs.

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Specs & Features

The Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.

Jeep Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Price

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹42.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,95,000
RTO
4,78,375
Insurance
1,70,085
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,43,960
EMI@91,219/mo
Jeep Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with Anti Roll Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
170 L
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4769 mm
Wheelbase
2782 mm
Height
1698 mm
Width
1859 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest, Third row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents on Roof)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
Front Seats (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Jeep Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR EMI
EMI82,097 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,19,564
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,19,564
Interest Amount
11,06,276
Payable Amount
49,25,840

