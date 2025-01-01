Meridian is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 29.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionMeridian is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 29.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Longitude 4x2 MT is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: