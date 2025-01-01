Meridian is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Meridian Longitude 4x2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 33.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LongitudeMeridian is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Meridian Longitude 4x2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 33.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Longitude 4x2 AT is 60 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0 L Multijet II
Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode