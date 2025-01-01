HT Auto

Jeep Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT

Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian
45.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Meridian Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Meridian specs and features

Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT Latest Updates

Meridian is a 7 seater SUV which has 10 variants. The price of Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT in Delhi is Rs. 45.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.0 L Multijet II
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 170 litres
    ...Read More

    Jeep Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT Price

    Limited Plus 4x4 AT
    ₹45.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    38,98,000
    RTO
    4,97,580
    Insurance
    1,82,332
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    45,78,412
    EMI@98,408/mo
    Jeep Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 L Multijet II
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    12.88 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with Anti Roll Bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    170 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4769 mm
    Ground Clearance
    214 mm
    Wheelbase
    2782 mm
    Height
    1698 mm
    Width
    1859 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    9
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Electronic
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Emperador Brown/Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Jeep Meridian Limited Plus 4x4 AT EMI
    EMI88,567 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    41,20,570
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    41,20,570
    Interest Amount
    11,93,457
    Payable Amount
    53,14,027

    Jeep Meridian other Variants

    Limited 4X2 MT
    ₹35.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,90,000
    RTO
    3,89,750
    Insurance
    1,46,754
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,27,004
    EMI@75,809/mo
    Limited 4X2 AT
    ₹37.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited (O) 4X2 MT
    ₹38.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    X
    ₹40.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited (O) 4X2 AT
    ₹40.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited Plus 4x2 AT
    ₹42.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited (O) 4X4 AT
    ₹43.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Overland 4x2 AT
    ₹43.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Overland 4x4 AT
    ₹46.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View more Variants

    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    View all Jeep Cars

