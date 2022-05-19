|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT, equipped with a 2.0 L Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹26.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Meridian offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT is available in 8 colour options: Silver Moon, Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Magnesio Grey.
The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Meridian's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.
The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.