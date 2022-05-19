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Jeep Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
26.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Jeep Meridian Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Meridian specs and features

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Prices

The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT, equipped with a 2.0 L Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹26.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Mileage

All variants of the Meridian offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Colours

The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT is available in 8 colour options: Silver Moon, Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Magnesio Grey.

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Engine and Transmission

The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Meridian's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Specs & Features

The Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Jeep Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Price

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT

₹26.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,33,000
RTO
3,07,625
Insurance
29,023
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,69,648
EMI@57,381/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jeep Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with strut suspension with FSD
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
170 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4769 mm
Wheelbase
2782 mm
Height
1698 mm
Width
1859 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Emperador Brown/Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Jeep Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT EMI
EMI51,643 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,02,683
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,02,683
Interest Amount
6,95,899
Payable Amount
30,98,582

Jeep Meridian other Variants

Meridian Longitude Plus 4x2 MT

₹31.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,30,000
RTO
3,44,750
Insurance
1,32,872
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,07,622
EMI@66,795/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Meridian Longitude 4x2 AT

₹32.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,53,000
RTO
3,60,125
Insurance
1,37,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,50,740
EMI@69,871/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian longitude Plus 4x2 AT

₹34.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,39,000
RTO
3,83,375
Insurance
1,44,788
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,67,163
EMI@74,523/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Trail 4x2 MT

₹35.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,39,000
RTO
4,08,875
Insurance
1,48,644
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,96,519
EMI@77,303/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT

₹36.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,45,000
RTO
4,09,625
Insurance
1,48,875
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,03,500
EMI@77,453/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Trail 4x2 AT

₹38.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,86,000
RTO
4,21,080
Insurance
1,58,732
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,65,812
EMI@83,091/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT

₹40.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,10,000
RTO
4,55,250
Insurance
1,62,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,28,201
EMI@86,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Trail 4x4 AT

₹40.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,72,000
RTO
4,44,330
Insurance
1,65,904
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,82,234
EMI@87,743/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Overland 4x2 AT

₹42.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,05,000
RTO
4,79,625
Insurance
1,70,470
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,55,095
EMI@91,459/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT

₹42.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,05,000
RTO
4,79,625
Insurance
1,70,470
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,55,095
EMI@91,459/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹42.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,39,000
RTO
4,83,875
Insurance
1,71,781
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,94,656
EMI@92,309/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Overland 4x4 AT

₹44.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,92,000
RTO
5,03,000
Insurance
1,77,682
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,72,682
EMI@96,135/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Track AWD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹45.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,26,000
RTO
5,07,250
Insurance
1,78,993
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,12,243
EMI@96,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jeep Meridian Alternatives

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
MeridianvsMU-X
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
+2
MeridianvsFortuner
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
MeridianvseMAX 7

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