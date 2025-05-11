Launched in May 2022
Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc
Meridian: 1956.0 cc
Category Average: 16.72 kmpl
Meridian: 15-16 kmpl
Category Average: 173.68 bhp
Meridian: 168.0 bhp
The Jeep Meridian has made its presence felt in the Indian SUV market since its launch on 19 May 2022. Geared towards family use, the Meridian offers spacious seating for seven and is characterised by rugged aesthetics combined with modern comforts. Despite its newness, it aims to contend with well-established rivals like the Toyota Fortuner. The Jeep Meridian is available in multiple trim levels, ensuring customers have a variety of options to choose from.
The Jeep Meridian is available within the price range of ₹24.99 lakhs to ₹38.79 lakhs. The complete variant list includes the Longitude 4x2 MT priced at ₹24.99 lakhs, Longitude Plus 4x2 MT at ₹27.80 lakhs, Longitude 4x2 AT at ₹28.79 lakhs, Limited (O) 4x2 MT at ₹30.79 lakhs, Limited (O) 4x2 AT at ₹34.79 lakhs, Overland 4x2 AT at ₹36.79 lakhs, Overland 4x4 AT at ₹38.79 lakhs, and Limited (O) 4x4 AT also at ₹36.79 lakhs. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Jeep Meridian was officially launched on 19 May 2022. Since then, it has been manufactured at the Jeep plant in Ranjangaon and is designed to replicate the success of the Jeep Compass, which was first introduced in India in 2017. The Meridian seeks to capture a share of the large three-row SUV market.
The Jeep Meridian offers a total of eight distinct variants, giving customers the flexibility to choose according to their preferences and budget. The available variants include Longitude 4x2 MT, Longitude Plus 4x2 MT, Longitude 4x2 AT, Limited (O) 4x2 MT, Limited (O) 4x2 AT, Overland 4x2 AT, Overland 4x4 AT, and Limited (O) 4x4 AT. As for colour options, customers can choose from a selection of hues that appeal to varied tastes.
The Jeep Meridian boasts a collection of features targeted at enhancing comfort and convenience. Notable features include a wireless phone charging station, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle also includes multi-zone climate control, which ensures a comfortable environment for all occupants. Although the cabin features are comprehensive, there have been mixed reviews about the air conditioning efficiency in the rear section. Meanwhile, the expansive sunroof and abundant storage areas contribute to a pleasant experience for passengers on long journeys.
Under the hood, the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering a robust performance. The powertrain offers multiple configurations, including a 4x2 setup with a six-speed manual transmission, a 4x2 with a nine-speed automatic, and a 4x4 paired with a nine-speed automatic as well. The Meridian's handling capabilities are enhanced by its advanced suspension system, which is designed to cope with various road conditions. This SUV includes various terrain-select modes, ensuring adequate performance across different terrains.
The mileage of the Jeep Meridian depends on the variant and driving conditions. However, drivers can generally expect fuel efficiency to be competitive within its segment, making it an appealing option for those considering long-distance travel. Exact figures may vary, but the focus remains on delivering a balance of power and efficiency in the diesel-based engine configurations.
The ground clearance of the Jeep Meridian is notable, catering to its off-road capabilities, allowing drivers to navigate rugged terrains with ease. While specific figures may vary with different variants, buyers can expect a high ground clearance typical of an SUV in its category. As for boot space, the Jeep Meridian offers a generous area that is particularly convenient for families or those requiring additional storage for trips, ensuring that it provides practical solutions alongside its rugged appeal.
The Jeep Meridian is equipped to comfortably seat seven occupants, making it an ideal choice for families or groups. The interior design caters to passenger comfort, with ample legroom and under-thigh support, crafted for longer journeys. The seating arrangement is flexible, ensuring that all customers can enjoy the benefits of a spacious SUV.
Safety is a priority for the Jeep Meridian, which is equipped with an array of safety features aimed at protecting all occupants. While specific features may vary by variant, standard offerings typically include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and advanced braking systems. Additionally, the comprehensive safety technology suite includes stability control and rear parking sensors, further enhancing the safety profile of the vehicle.
In the competitive SUV segment, the Jeep Meridian primarily rivals established models such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and others.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1956 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
Jeep Meridian
₹24.99 Lakhs*
₹18.99 Lakhs*
₹29.27 Lakhs*
₹33.23 Lakhs*
₹30.51 Lakhs*
₹25.52 Lakhs*
₹24.99 Lakhs*
₹26.9 Lakhs*
₹21.9 Lakhs*
₹19.94 Lakhs*
₹25.51 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
168 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
184 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Power
184 bhp
Power
150 bhp
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
416 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
188 Nm
Torque
188 Nm
Length
4769 mm
Length
4405
Length
4630 mm
Length
4825
Length
7010 mm
Length
5332 mm
Length
4455 mm
Length
4710 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4755 mm
Length
4755 mm
Height
1698 mm
Height
1640
Height
1665 mm
Height
1860
Height
2550 mm
Height
1855 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1690 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1790 mm
Height
1790 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1818
Width
1865 mm
Width
1860
Width
2095 mm
Width
1880 mm
Width
1875 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1850 mm
Boot Space
170 litres
Boot Space
438
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
235
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
180 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Minivan
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
