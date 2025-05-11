Introduction

The Jeep Meridian has made its presence felt in the Indian SUV market since its launch on 19 May 2022. Geared towards family use, the Meridian offers spacious seating for seven and is characterised by rugged aesthetics combined with modern comforts. Despite its newness, it aims to contend with well-established rivals like the Toyota Fortuner. The Jeep Meridian is available in multiple trim levels, ensuring customers have a variety of options to choose from.

Jeep Meridian Price:

The Jeep Meridian is available within the price range of ₹24.99 lakhs to ₹38.79 lakhs. The complete variant list includes the Longitude 4x2 MT priced at ₹24.99 lakhs, Longitude Plus 4x2 MT at ₹27.80 lakhs, Longitude 4x2 AT at ₹28.79 lakhs, Limited (O) 4x2 MT at ₹30.79 lakhs, Limited (O) 4x2 AT at ₹34.79 lakhs, Overland 4x2 AT at ₹36.79 lakhs, Overland 4x4 AT at ₹38.79 lakhs, and Limited (O) 4x4 AT also at ₹36.79 lakhs. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Jeep Meridian launched?

The Jeep Meridian was officially launched on 19 May 2022. Since then, it has been manufactured at the Jeep plant in Ranjangaon and is designed to replicate the success of the Jeep Compass, which was first introduced in India in 2017. The Meridian seeks to capture a share of the large three-row SUV market.

How many variants and colour options of the Jeep Meridian are available?

The Jeep Meridian offers a total of eight distinct variants, giving customers the flexibility to choose according to their preferences and budget. The available variants include Longitude 4x2 MT, Longitude Plus 4x2 MT, Longitude 4x2 AT, Limited (O) 4x2 MT, Limited (O) 4x2 AT, Overland 4x2 AT, Overland 4x4 AT, and Limited (O) 4x4 AT. As for colour options, customers can choose from a selection of hues that appeal to varied tastes.

What features are available in the Jeep Meridian?

The Jeep Meridian boasts a collection of features targeted at enhancing comfort and convenience. Notable features include a wireless phone charging station, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle also includes multi-zone climate control, which ensures a comfortable environment for all occupants. Although the cabin features are comprehensive, there have been mixed reviews about the air conditioning efficiency in the rear section. Meanwhile, the expansive sunroof and abundant storage areas contribute to a pleasant experience for passengers on long journeys.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Jeep Meridian?

Under the hood, the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering a robust performance. The powertrain offers multiple configurations, including a 4x2 setup with a six-speed manual transmission, a 4x2 with a nine-speed automatic, and a 4x4 paired with a nine-speed automatic as well. The Meridian's handling capabilities are enhanced by its advanced suspension system, which is designed to cope with various road conditions. This SUV includes various terrain-select modes, ensuring adequate performance across different terrains.

What is the Jeep Meridian's mileage?

The mileage of the Jeep Meridian depends on the variant and driving conditions. However, drivers can generally expect fuel efficiency to be competitive within its segment, making it an appealing option for those considering long-distance travel. Exact figures may vary, but the focus remains on delivering a balance of power and efficiency in the diesel-based engine configurations.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Jeep Meridian?

The ground clearance of the Jeep Meridian is notable, catering to its off-road capabilities, allowing drivers to navigate rugged terrains with ease. While specific figures may vary with different variants, buyers can expect a high ground clearance typical of an SUV in its category. As for boot space, the Jeep Meridian offers a generous area that is particularly convenient for families or those requiring additional storage for trips, ensuring that it provides practical solutions alongside its rugged appeal.

What is the seating capacity of the Jeep Meridian?

The Jeep Meridian is equipped to comfortably seat seven occupants, making it an ideal choice for families or groups. The interior design caters to passenger comfort, with ample legroom and under-thigh support, crafted for longer journeys. The seating arrangement is flexible, ensuring that all customers can enjoy the benefits of a spacious SUV.

What are the safety features of the Jeep Meridian?

Safety is a priority for the Jeep Meridian, which is equipped with an array of safety features aimed at protecting all occupants. While specific features may vary by variant, standard offerings typically include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and advanced braking systems. Additionally, the comprehensive safety technology suite includes stability control and rear parking sensors, further enhancing the safety profile of the vehicle.

What cars does the Jeep Meridian rival in its segment?

In the competitive SUV segment, the Jeep Meridian primarily rivals established models such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and others.