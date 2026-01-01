hamburger icon
Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Left Side
Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Right Side
Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Left Side View
Jeep Grand Cherokee Dashboard
Jeep Grand Cherokee Steering Wheel
Jeep Grand Cherokee Instrument Cluster
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition

77.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Grand Cherokee Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage7.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Grand Cherokee Signature Edition

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Prices

The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0T GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Mileage

All variants of the Grand Cherokee deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Colours

The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is available in 4 colour options: Rocky Mountain, Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Velvet Red.

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Engine and Transmission

The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 268 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Grand Cherokee's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Specs & Features

The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Price

Grand Cherokee Signature Edition

₹77.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,50,000
RTO
7,04,000
Insurance
2,91,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,46,249
EMI@1,66,497/mo
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
266 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Rear Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Rear Tyres
266 / 50 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4914 mm
Wheelbase
2964 mm
Kerb Weight
2097 kg
Height
1792 mm
Width
1979 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
87 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Optional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
11.6 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
On Jeep Grand Cherokee :-Get Benefits Upto ₹ 4,00,...
Applicable on grandcherokeelimited-o-4x4-at & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition EMI
EMI1,49,847 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
69,71,624
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
69,71,624
Interest Amount
20,19,220
Payable Amount
89,90,844

Jeep Grand Cherokee other Variants

Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT

₹77.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,50,000
RTO
7,04,000
Insurance
2,91,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,46,249
EMI@1,66,497/mo
