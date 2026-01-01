|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0T GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Cherokee deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is available in 4 colour options: Rocky Mountain, Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Velvet Red.
The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 268 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Grand Cherokee's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.
The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.