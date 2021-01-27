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Jeep Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
26.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Mileage18.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Compass specs and features

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Prices

The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Automatic, is listed at ₹26.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Mileage

All variants of the Compass deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Colours

The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Engine and Transmission

The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹13 Lakhs - 26.11 Lakhs or the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specs & Features

The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Cruise Control and Heater.

Jeep Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Price

Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹26.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
2,90,875
Insurance
1,16,252
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,06,627
EMI@56,027/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jeep Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.92 s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
18.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 L

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4405 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1818 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Front & Rear (Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone • Two Zones Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control • Blower Rear AC zone • Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electric
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100,000 kms
Warranty (Kilometres)
3 Years / 100,000 kms

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Fog Lights
LED- front & Halogen- Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8.4"

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags • Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
60:40
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
flat
Interiors
Black (Single Tone)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Jeep Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) EMI
EMI50,424 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,45,964
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,45,964
Interest Amount
6,79,471
Payable Amount
30,25,435

Jeep Compass other Variants

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel

₹20.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,40,875
Insurance
29,023
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,68,898
EMI@44,469/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel

₹25.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,30,000
RTO
2,82,250
Insurance
1,13,591
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,25,841
EMI@54,290/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT

₹27.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,36,000
RTO
3,08,000
Insurance
1,21,535
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,535
EMI@59,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹27.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,63,000
RTO
3,11,375
Insurance
1,22,576
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,96,951
EMI@60,117/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel MT

₹27.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,000
RTO
3,06,080
Insurance
1,22,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,94,980
EMI@60,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹29.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,83,000
RTO
3,26,375
Insurance
1,27,203
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,36,578
EMI@63,119/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,52,000
RTO
3,29,330
Insurance
1,30,073
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,11,403
EMI@64,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,70,000
RTO
3,37,250
Insurance
1,30,558
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,37,808
EMI@65,294/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹31.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,45,000
RTO
3,46,625
Insurance
1,33,450
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,25,075
EMI@67,170/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹31.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,70,000
RTO
3,49,750
Insurance
1,34,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,54,165
EMI@67,795/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹31.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
3,52,250
Insurance
1,35,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,77,436
EMI@68,295/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Track Edition MT

₹31.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
3,52,875
Insurance
1,35,379
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,83,254
EMI@68,421/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹33.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,76,000
RTO
3,75,500
Insurance
1,42,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,93,858
EMI@72,947/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Track Edition AT

₹34.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,01,000
RTO
3,78,625
Insurance
1,43,322
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,22,947
EMI@73,572/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT

₹36.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,70,000
RTO
4,12,750
Insurance
1,49,839
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,32,589
EMI@78,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Track Edition 4x4 AT

₹36.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,95,000
RTO
4,15,875
Insurance
1,50,804
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,61,679
EMI@78,704/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

13 - 26.11 Lakhs
+1
CompassvsHarrier
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
+1
CompassvsVF7
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
CompassvsBE 6 SPORTEQ
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.79 - 30.54 Lakhs
CompassvsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
+5
CompassvsXEV 9e
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
+4
CompassvsUrban Cruiser Ebella

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