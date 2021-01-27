|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Automatic, is listed at ₹26.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Compass deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.
The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹13 Lakhs - 26.11 Lakhs or the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.
The Compass Sport 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Cruise Control and Heater.