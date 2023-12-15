Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Compass Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT in Delhi is Rs. 22.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Compass Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT in Delhi is Rs. 22.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT is 60 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.4 Multiair Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 BootSpace: 438 ...Read MoreRead Less