Jeep Compass On Road Price in Calcutta

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
19.14 - 31.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Calcutta
Compass Price in Calcutta

Jeep Compass on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 24.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Jeep Compass top variant goes up to Rs. 28.13 Lakhs in Calcutta.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel₹ 24.23 Lakhs
Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel₹ 25.84 Lakhs
Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT₹ 28.11 Lakhs
Jeep Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel₹ 28.13 Lakhs
Jeep Compass Variant Wise Price List in Calcutta

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sport 2.0 Diesel
₹24.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,69,000
RTO
2,43,645
Insurance
1,10,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Calcutta)
24,23,209
EMI@52,084/mo
Longitude 2.0 Diesel
₹25.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT
₹28.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹28.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Jeep Compass Alternatives

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
XUV700 Price in Calcutta
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Harrier Price in Calcutta
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Safari Price in Calcutta
MG Hector

MG Hector

15 - 22.2 Lakhs
Hector Price in Calcutta
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs
Alcazar Price in Calcutta

Popular Jeep Cars

Jeep Compass News

File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
13 Dec 2023
The benefits are available across the complete Jeep SUV range and will be valid till December 31, 2023
From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end discounts of up to 11.85 lakh
8 Dec 2023
Jeep has introduced the automatic transmission for the lower variants of the Compass.
Jeep Compass 4x2 AT first drive review: Part raw, part rugged, part rad
20 Sept 2023
Jeep aims to increase the localisation of its Compass SUV by more than 90 per cent over the next three years.
Jeep finalising EV strategy for India, aims over 90% localisation for Compass SUV
18 Sept 2023
Jeep Compass SUV has added a new variant called Black Shark Edition with 4X2 credentials. The new variant will be offered in both manual and automatic versions.
Jeep Compass facelift with 2WD Black Shark Edition launched, Meridian Overland Edition unveiled. Check prices
16 Sept 2023
Jeep Videos

Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
2022 Jeep Commander SUV: First Look
27 Aug 2021
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
18 Nov 2022
Jeep Compass FAQs

In Calcutta, the on-road price of the Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel is Rs 24,23,209.
The RTO Charges for the Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel in Calcutta is Rs 2,43,645.
The insurance Charges for the Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel in Calcutta is Rs 1,10,064.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Jeep Compass in Calcutta is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 20,69,000, RTO - Rs. 2,43,645, Insurance - Rs. 1,10,064, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Jeep Compass in ##cityName## as Rs. 24,23,209 .
Top model of Jeep Compass is Jeep Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT and the on road price in Calcutta is Rs. 28,12,937.
The on-road price of Jeep Compass in Calcutta starts at Rs. 24,23,209 and goes upto Rs. 28,12,937. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Jeep Compass in Calcutta will be Rs. 49,134. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

