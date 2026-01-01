hamburger icon
Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

4 out of 5
25.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Mileage17.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Prices

The Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹25.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Mileage

All variants of the Compass deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Colours

The Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Engine and Transmission

The Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Specs & Features

The Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Price

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

₹25.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,12,297
RTO
2,80,037
Insurance
1,12,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,05,742
EMI@53,858/mo
Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.98 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4405 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1818 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Steel Grey and Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Jeep Compass other Variants

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel

₹21.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,73,000
RTO
2,31,955
Insurance
1,00,033
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,05,488
EMI@45,255/mo
Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

₹21.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,96,351
RTO
2,40,544
Insurance
1,00,725
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,38,120
EMI@45,957/mo
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel

₹24.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,85,000
RTO
2,70,955
Insurance
1,12,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,68,519
EMI@53,058/mo
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT

₹26.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,71,000
RTO
2,94,205
Insurance
1,19,237
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,84,942
EMI@57,710/mo
Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹27.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,18,000
RTO
3,00,080
Insurance
1,21,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,39,629
EMI@58,885/mo
Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

₹27.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,48,784
RTO
3,09,598
Insurance
1,22,028
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,80,910
EMI@59,773/mo
Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel MT

₹27.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,000
RTO
3,06,080
Insurance
1,22,900
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,95,480
EMI@60,086/mo
Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹28.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,81,892
RTO
3,13,736
Insurance
1,23,304
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,19,432
EMI@60,601/mo
Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹29.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,58,000
RTO
3,17,580
Insurance
1,26,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,02,528
EMI@62,387/mo
Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹29.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,05,000
RTO
3,23,455
Insurance
1,28,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,57,216
EMI@63,562/mo
Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹30.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,37,973
RTO
3,33,247
Insurance
1,29,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,01,043
EMI@64,504/mo
Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,37,973
RTO
3,33,247
Insurance
1,29,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,01,043
EMI@64,504/mo
Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,52,000
RTO
3,29,330
Insurance
1,30,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,11,903
EMI@64,738/mo
Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹31.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,45,000
RTO
3,40,955
Insurance
1,33,659
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,20,114
EMI@67,063/mo
Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹31.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,45,000
RTO
3,40,955
Insurance
1,33,659
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,20,114
EMI@67,063/mo
Compass Track Edition MT

₹31.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,78,200
RTO
3,50,775
Insurance
1,34,731
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,64,206
EMI@68,011/mo
Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT

₹32.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,27,162
RTO
3,56,895
Insurance
1,36,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,21,176
EMI@69,236/mo
Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹33.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,31,000
RTO
3,64,205
Insurance
1,40,832
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,36,537
EMI@71,715/mo
Compass Track Edition AT

₹33.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,64,200
RTO
3,74,025
Insurance
1,41,903
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,80,628
EMI@72,663/mo
Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT

₹35.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,25,000
RTO
3,88,455
Insurance
1,48,313
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,62,268
EMI@76,567/mo
Compass Track Edition 4x4 AT

₹36.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,58,200
RTO
4,11,275
Insurance
1,49,384
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,19,359
EMI@77,794/mo
