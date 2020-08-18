Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
Yes
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
"Quilted Soft Grain Leather Perforated Seats, Contrast Stitch, No Piping, Embossed Leaperin Headrests, Soft Grain Leather Facias, Premium Suedecloth Upper Environment Ivory Headlining 18 Way Electric Driver and Front Passenger Seats Driver Control Button for Front Passenger Seat Away and Full Control of Front Passenger Seat from Rear Passenger Seat Controls Phosphor Blue Halo Illumination and Interior Mood Lighting Stainless Steel Sill Tread plates and Boot Finisher with Debossed Jaguar Script Illuminated Air Vents Bright Metal Pedals XJ50 Tread plate, Illuminated Suedecloth Headlining Premium Carpet Mat Set Jaguar Premium Analogue Clock Door Puddle Lamps (Front & Rear) Jaguar Sense Glove Box and Overhead Light Console Interior Rear View Mirror Auto diing"
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Dynamic Stability Control with 3 Setting Levels ,Auto High Beam Assist,Pedestrian Contact Sensing, Side Curtain Airbags ,Front Seats Whiplash Protection System
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
245/45ZR19 / 275/40ZR19
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Panoramic Glass Roof Tilt/Slide Front tion with Electric Blinds Standard Twin Oval Chrome Exhaust Finishers Heated Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Lamps and Memory Function Gloss Black Rear Valance with Chrome Blade XJ 50 Chrome Side Vent with Chrome Surround Chrome Side Window Surround
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front & Rear
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone