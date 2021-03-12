Home > Jaguar > Xf > Jaguar Xf On Road Price in Jharsuguda

Jaguar Xf On Road Price in Jharsuguda

Jaguar Xf Variant wise Price, specifications and features

XF 2.0 Prestige Petrol

₹ 63.22 Lakhs On-Road Price in Jharsuguda

Ex Showroom Price
5,567,000
RTO
562,908
Insurance
192,331
On-Road Price
6,322,239
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,12,858*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
134 mm
Length
4954 mm
Wheelbase
2960 mm
Kerb Weight
1756 kg
Height
1457 mm
Width
1982 mm
Bootspace
505 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
74 litres
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

