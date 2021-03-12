Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Driver Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Seat Upholstery Leather

Head-rests Front & Rear

Interiors Dual Tone

Front Seatback Pockets Yes