Trending
Home
New Cars
Jaguar Cars
Jaguar XE
On Road Price in Kaimur-(bhabua)
Jaguar
XE
On Road Price in Kaimur-(bhabua)
Jaguar
XE
On Road Price in Kaimur-(bhabua)
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Kaimur-(bhabua) are not available.
Kaimur-(bhabua)
Jaguar
XE
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
₹53.01 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹46,64,000
RTO
₹4,72,680
Insurance
₹1,63,910
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Kaimur-(bhabua)
₹53,01,090
EMI@1,13,941/mo
SE
₹55.12 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Jaguar
XE
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ingenium
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
785
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Jaguar Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
Jaguar
Dealers in India
No
Jaguar
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: Jaguar Dealers in India
