Jaguar XE On Road Price in Bhurkunda-s

46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Bhurkunda-s are not available.Bhurkunda-s
Jaguar XE Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
₹53.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,64,000
RTO
4,72,680
Insurance
1,63,910
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bhurkunda-s
53,01,090
EMI@1,13,941/mo
SE
₹55.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Jaguar XE Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Ingenium
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
785
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Jaguar Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Jaguar Dealers in India

No Jaguar Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Jaguar Dealers in India

