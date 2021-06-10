Type 01Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
UPCOMING

JAGUAR Type 01 Mesmerising Copper Colour

Exp. Launch in Jun 2027
₹2.2 - 2.4 Cr*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Type 01 Mesmerising Copper Colour

Compelling Blue
Grey
Iconic Black
Mesmerising Copper
Modernist Blue
Visionary Silver
Dramatic White
Mesmerising copper

Explore Color Options For Type 01 Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

1.95 - 2.65 Cr
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2.45 Cr
AMG EQS Colours

Jaguar Type 01 Images

Jaguar Type 01 Image 1
Jaguar Type 01 Image 2
Jaguar Type 01 Image 3
Jaguar Type 01 Image 4
Jaguar Type 01 Image 5
Jaguar Type 01 Image 6

Popular Jaguar Cars

  • Popular
View all  Jaguar Cars
HomeNew CarsJaguar CarsJaguar Type 01 Colours