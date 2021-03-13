Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)