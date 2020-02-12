HT Auto
HomeNew CarsJaguar CarsJaguar F-TypeOn Road Price in Jajpur-(orissa)

Jaguar F-Type On Road Price in Jajpur-(orissa)

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22

Jaguar F-Type On Road Price in Jajpur-(orissa)

97.97 - 2.61 Cr
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Jajpur-(orissa) are not available.Jajpur-(orissa)
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Jaguar F-Type Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.0 Coupe
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,97,000
RTO
9,91,034
Insurance
3,25,616
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jajpur-(orissa)
1,13,39,617
EMI@2,43,733/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
2.0 Coupe R Dynamic
₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
2.0 Coupe First Edition
₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic
₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
View All Variants
Jaguar F-Type Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
2.0 Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
741
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Jaguar Dealers in
Delhi
View All: Jaguar Dealers in India

No Jaguar Dealers Found in Delhi

View All: Jaguar Dealers in India

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20228.35 - 12.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
Kia Carens8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta10 - 17.87 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon7 - 13.24 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda New jazz
Honda New jazz8 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
Lamborghini Urus Facelift3.15 - 3.43 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details