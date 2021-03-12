Home > Jaguar > Ftype > Jaguar Ftype On Road Price in Badrachalam

Jaguar Ftype On Road Price in Badrachalam

Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type Variant wise Price, specifications and features

F-Type 2.0 Coupe First Edition

₹ 1.16 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

Ex Showroom Price
10,074,000
RTO
1,061,400
Insurance
419,931
On-Road Price
11,555,331
Specifications Features
Engine Type
Turbocharged
Driving Range
741 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.33 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
100 mm
Length
4470 mm
Wheelbase
2622 mm
Kerb Weight
1595 kg
Height
1311 mm
Width
1923 mm
Bootspace
509 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63 litres
F-Type 2.0 Convertible R Dynamic

₹ 1.2 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic

₹ 1.51 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 5.0 V8 Coupe First Edition

₹ 1.55 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 5.0 V8 Convertible R-Dynamic

₹ 1.62 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD

₹ 2.72 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 5.0 V8 R Convertible AWD

₹ 2.9 Crs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 2.0 Coupe

₹ 1.08 Lakhs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

F-Type 2.0 Coupe R Dynamic

₹ 1.11 Lakhs On-Road Price in Badrachalam

