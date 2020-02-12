HT Auto

Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
6/22
1.13 Crore
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jaguar F-Type on Road Price in Delhi

Jaguar F-Type on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Jaguar F-Type top variant goes up to Rs. 2.98 Crore in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe Price

2.0 Coupe
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,97,000
RTO
9,91,034
Insurance
3,25,616
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,39,617
EMI@2,43,733/mo
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
741
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.33
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
100
Length
4470
Wheelbase
2622
Kerb Weight
1595
Height
1311
Width
1923
Bootspace
509
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
63
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
1 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Single Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe EMI
EMI2,14,998 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,00,02,735
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,00,02,735
Interest Amount
28,97,132
Payable Amount
1,28,99,867

Jaguar F-Type other Variants

2.0 Coupe R Dynamic
₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,13,000
RTO
9,92,592
Insurance
3,26,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,57,666
EMI@2,44,121/mo
2.0 Coupe First Edition
₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic
₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 Coupe First Edition
₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 Convertible R-Dynamic
₹1.67 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD
₹2.81 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 R Convertible AWD
₹2.98 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Jaguar F-Type Alternatives

Audi Q8

Audi Q8

2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
98.98 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
BMW x3-m

BMW x3-m

2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
99.9 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

Electric | Automatic
99.99 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
BMW X8

BMW X8

4400 cc | Petrol | Automatic
1 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
1.02 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.55 kmpl
1.04 Cr
Ex-showroom price
