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Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
31.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Isuzu V-Cross Key Specs
Engine1898 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all V-Cross specs and features

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual Prices

The V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual, equipped with a 4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹31.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the V-Cross offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual is powered by a 1898 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Air Purifier, Heater, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Sunglass Holder and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual Price

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual

₹31.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,99,590
RTO
3,53,449
Insurance
1,35,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,89,095
EMI@68,546/mo
Add to Compare
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Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5332 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm
Kerb Weight
1955 kg
Height
1855 mm
Width
1880 mm

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Find My Car
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual EMI
EMI61,691 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
28,70,185
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
28,70,185
Interest Amount
8,31,303
Payable Amount
37,01,488

Isuzu V-Cross other Variants

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual

₹24.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,04,580
RTO
2,79,072
Insurance
1,12,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,96,763
EMI@53,665/mo
Add to Compare
Close

V-Cross Z 4x4 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual

₹30.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,50,260
RTO
3,34,782
Insurance
1,29,797
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,15,339
EMI@64,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Automatic

₹35.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,99,640
RTO
3,90,955
Insurance
1,47,126
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,38,221
EMI@76,050/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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