|Engine
|1898 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Automatic, equipped with a 4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹35.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the V-Cross offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1898 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
The V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Automatic has Air Purifier, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Rear Defogger, Sunglass Holder and Headlight Height Adjuster.