|Engine
|1898 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The V-Cross Z 4x4 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual, equipped with a 4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹30.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the V-Cross offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The V-Cross Z 4x4 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual is powered by a 1898 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
The V-Cross Z 4x4 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual has Air Purifier, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Sunglass Holder and Headlight Height Adjuster.