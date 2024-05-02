HT Auto
Isuzu V-Cross On Road Price in Nellore

Isuzu V-Cross Front Left Side
1/14
Isuzu V-Cross Grille
2/14
Isuzu V-Cross Headlight
3/14
Isuzu V-Cross Hill Assist
4/14
Isuzu V-Cross Left Side View
5/14
Isuzu V-Cross Ac Controls
6/14
25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nellore
V-Cross Price in Nellore

Isuzu V-Cross on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 30.17 Lakhs. The on road price for Isuzu V-Cross top variant goes up to Rs. 36.63 Lakhs in Nellore. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Isuzu V-Cross Z 4x4 MT₹ 30.17 Lakhs
Isuzu V-Cross Z 4x2 AT₹ 30.50 Lakhs
Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT₹ 31.80 Lakhs
Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT₹ 36.63 Lakhs
...Read More

Isuzu V-Cross Variant Wise Price List in Nellore

Z 4x4 MT
₹30.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,52,000
RTO
3,35,000
Insurance
1,29,864
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nellore)
30,17,364
EMI@64,855/mo
Z 4x2 AT
₹30.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Z Prestige 4x4 MT
₹31.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
Z Prestige 4x4 AT
₹36.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
    Isuzu V-Cross News

    The 2024 Isuzu V Cross Z Prestige now gets new dark grey-finished decals, while there are more safety features as well
    2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige launched with styling & safety upgrades, priced at 26.92 lakh
    2 May 2024
    It is expected that the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will come with no mechanical changes.
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased ahead of launch
    23 Apr 2024
    A couple held up traffic on a busy road in Paschim Vihar in Delhi as they posed to shoot reels for social media. Their action has received severe criticism amid rising trend of vehicle stunts for popularity on social media.
    Man driving Isuzu V-Cross blocks traffic in Delhi to shoot reel, performs stunts
    29 Mar 2024
    Isuzu customers can avail of a free comprehensive check-up as well as discounts on labour, spares, lubricants and more
    Isuzu announces winter camp for D-Max & V-Cross customers from December 18
    16 Dec 2023
    Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS 6 Phase 2 norms
    13 Apr 2023
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
    29 May 2024
