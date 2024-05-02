Isuzu V-Cross on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 30.85 Lakhs.
The on road price for Isuzu V-Cross top variant goes up to Rs. 37.47 Lakhs in Nagpur.
The lowest price model is
Isuzu V-Cross on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 30.85 Lakhs.
The on road price for Isuzu V-Cross top variant goes up to Rs. 37.47 Lakhs in Nagpur.
The lowest price model is Isuzu V-Cross Z 4x4 MT and the most priced model is Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT.
Visit your nearest
Isuzu V-Cross dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
Isuzu V-Cross on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price Isuzu V-Cross Z 4x4 MT ₹ 30.85 Lakhs Isuzu V-Cross Z 4x2 AT ₹ 31.18 Lakhs Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT ₹ 32.52 Lakhs Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT ₹ 37.47 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price