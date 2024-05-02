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Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Isuzu V-Cross Key Specs
Engine1898 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all V-Cross specs and features

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual Prices

The V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual, equipped with a 4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the V-Cross offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual is powered by a 1898 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual has Air Purifier, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Sunglass Holder and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual Price

V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual

₹24.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,04,580
RTO
2,79,072
Insurance
1,12,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,96,763
EMI@53,665/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5295 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg
Height
1785 mm
Width
1860 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Find My Car
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Cabin-Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual EMI
EMI48,299 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,47,086
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,47,086
Interest Amount
6,50,833
Payable Amount
28,97,919

Isuzu V-Cross other Variants

V-Cross Z 4x4 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual

₹30.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,50,260
RTO
3,34,782
Insurance
1,29,797
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,15,339
EMI@64,811/mo
Add to Compare
Close

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Manual

₹31.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,99,590
RTO
3,53,449
Insurance
1,35,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,89,095
EMI@68,546/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD Diesel Turbo Automatic

₹35.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,99,640
RTO
3,90,955
Insurance
1,47,126
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,38,221
EMI@76,050/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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