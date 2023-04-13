Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is
Isuzu MU-X on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 39.70 Lakhs.
The on road price for Isuzu MU-X top variant goes up to Rs. 42.00 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price model is Isuzu MU-X 4x2 and the most priced model is Isuzu MU-X 4x4.
Visit your nearest
Isuzu MU-X dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Isuzu MU-X on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Isuzu MU-X is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Citroen C5 Aircross which starts at Rs. 30.3 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Isuzu MU-X 4x2 ₹ 39.70 Lakhs Isuzu MU-X 4x4 ₹ 42.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price