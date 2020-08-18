Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Dual-Tone Black Beige Colour Cheme Upper utility box on IP Twin Cockpit Ergonomic Interior Design Sporty Lava Black Interior With Silver Highlights Luxurious Quilited Soft Leather Seats Soft Pad On All Side Doors Armrest ,door trim and front floor console armrest Premium finish dashboard with soft touch panels Piano black finish on gear shift bezel Chrome finish on side Doors Inner Levers ,gear shift bezel and air vents knobs Bright Silver Finish on shift on the fly Premium Barleycom Guilloche finish on door inserts 3-D Electro Luminescent meters with multi information display and chrome rings Fixed C pillar assist grip for 1st and 2nd row A Pillar assist grips for 1st row
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
ESC(Electronic stability Control),Emergency locking retractor (ELR) for all seat belts ,Audible and visual headlight-ON and parking light-ON warning ,Full Length Curtain Airbag ,Automatic Door Lock Release On Airbag Deployment ,High Tensible Steel Body Construction With Tailor Welded Blanks ,High Density Polyethylene Fuel Tank ,Under Front Steel Plate Skid ,Steel Plate Transfer Protector ,Steel Plate On Leading Edge of Fuel Tank ,Fuel Tank Fire Protector "
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Centre High Mount LED Stop Lamp Eagle Inspired Sharp and Muscular Exterior Design LED Rear Position Lamp Sharp and Sleek Headlamp and Taillamp Design Two tone Metallic Grey Body Coloured Front and Rear Bumper Chrome Door Handle Wrap Around Rear Glass Quarter Glass and Rear Windshield
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes