What is the on-road price of Isuzu D-Max in Madurai? The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is priced on the road at Rs 20,34,706 in Madurai.

What will be the RTO charges for Isuzu D-Max in Madurai? In Madurai, the RTO charges for the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will be Rs 2,54,700.

What will be the Insurance charges for Isuzu D-Max in Madurai? The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander's insurance charges in Madurai are Rs 81,506.

What is the detailed breakup of Isuzu D-Max in Madurai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Isuzu D-Max in Madurai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 16,98,000, RTO - Rs. 2,54,700, Insurance - Rs. 81,506, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Isuzu D-Max in ##cityName## as Rs. 20,34,706 .

What is the on-road price of Isuzu D-Max Top Model? The top model of the Isuzu D-Max is the Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT, with an on-road price of Rs. 29,20,859 in Madurai.

What is the on road price of Isuzu D-Max? Isuzu D-Max's on-road price in Madurai starts at Rs. 20,34,706 and rises to Rs. 29,20,859. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.