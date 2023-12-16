What is the on-road price of Isuzu D-Max in Jodhpur? The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is priced on the road at Rs 19,95,366 in Jodhpur.

What will be the RTO charges for Isuzu D-Max in Jodhpur? In Jodhpur, the RTO charges for the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will be Rs 2,01,780.

What will be the Insurance charges for Isuzu D-Max in Jodhpur? The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander's insurance charges in Jodhpur are Rs 95,086.

What is the detailed breakup of Isuzu D-Max in Jodhpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Isuzu D-Max in Jodhpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 16,98,000, RTO - Rs. 2,01,780, Insurance - Rs. 95,086, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Isuzu D-Max in ##cityName## as Rs. 19,95,366 .

What is the on-road price of Isuzu D-Max Top Model? The top model of the Isuzu D-Max is the Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT, with an on-road price of Rs. 28,57,119 in Jodhpur.

What is the on road price of Isuzu D-Max? Isuzu D-Max's on-road price in Jodhpur starts at Rs. 19,95,366 and rises to Rs. 28,57,119. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.