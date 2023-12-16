Saved Articles

Isuzu D-Max On Road Price in Coimbatore

16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
D-Max Price in Coimbatore

Isuzu D-Max on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 20.60 Lakhs. The on road price for Isuzu D-Max top variant goes up to Rs. 29.52 Lakhs in Coimbatore. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander₹ 20.60 Lakhs
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z 4x2 AT₹ 24.17 Lakhs
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z 4x4 MT₹ 25.35 Lakhs
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT₹ 29.52 Lakhs
Isuzu D-Max Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hi-Lander
₹20.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,98,000
RTO
2,66,700
Insurance
95,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Coimbatore
20,60,286
EMI@44,284/mo
V-Cross Z 4x2 AT
₹24.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Automatic
V-Cross Z 4x4 MT
₹25.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Manual
V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT
₹29.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1898 cc
Automatic
Popular Isuzu Cars

  • Popular

  • Isuzu MU-X

    33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Isuzu Cars

    Isuzu D-Max News

    Isuzu customers can avail of a free comprehensive check-up as well as discounts on labour, spares, lubricants and more
    Isuzu announces winter camp for D-Max & V-Cross customers from December 18
    16 Dec 2023
    Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India with the new Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z variant
    Isuzu D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck receives overwhelming response, introductory prices extended. Check prices
    30 Sept 2023
    Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India with the new Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z variant
    Isuzu D-Max S-Cab pick-up gets new top Z trim. Check out price, features, specs
    31 Aug 2023
    Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS 6 Phase 2 norms
    13 Apr 2023
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine.
    Isuzu launches I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp for D-MAX V-Cross and MU-X
    17 Mar 2023
    Videos

    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Isuzu D-Max FAQs

    The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is priced on the road at Rs 20,60,286 in Coimbatore.
    In Coimbatore, the RTO charges for the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will be Rs 2,66,700.
    The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander's insurance charges in Coimbatore are Rs 95,086.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Isuzu D-Max in Coimbatore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 16,98,000, RTO - Rs. 2,66,700, Insurance - Rs. 95,086, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Isuzu D-Max in ##cityName## as Rs. 20,60,286 .
    The top model of the Isuzu D-Max is the Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT, with an on-road price of Rs. 29,52,079 in Coimbatore.
    Isuzu D-Max's on-road price in Coimbatore starts at Rs. 20,60,286 and rises to Rs. 29,52,079. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Isuzu D-Max in Coimbatore will be Rs. 41,775. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

