Hyundai Xcent

₹ 5.81 to 8.75 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 17.36 to 25.4 kmpl
Engine 1,186 to 1,197 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

1.2 VTVT E (Petrol) BS IV, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.81 Lakhs

1.2 VTVT S (Petrol) BS IV, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.43 Lakhs

1.2 CRDi E (Diesel) BS IV, 1186 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 6.73 Lakhs

1.2 VTVT SX (Petrol) BS IV, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.05 Lakhs

1.2 VTVT S AT (Petrol) BS IV, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.33 Lakhs

1.2 CRDi S (Diesel) BS IV, 1186 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.42 Lakhs

1.2 VTVT SX Option (Petrol) BS IV, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.82 Lakhs

1.2 CRDi SX (Diesel) BS IV, 1186 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.98 Lakhs

1.2 CRDi SX Option (Diesel) BS IV, 1186 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 8.75 Lakhs

