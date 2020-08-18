Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
2-Tone Beige And Black Key Interior Color Blue Interior Illumination Front And Rear Door Map Pockets Front Passenger Seat Back Pocket Metal Finish Inside Door Handles Chrome Finish Gear Knob Chrome Finish Parking Lever Tip Multi Information Display (MID) Average Vehicle Speed, Front & Rear Room Lamps, Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body Colored Bumpers Body Colored Outside Door Handles Waistline Molding, Chrome Radiator Grille & Slats, Sweptback Headlamps & Wraparound Tail lamps, B-Pillar Blackout, Body Colored Outside Door Mirrors
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No