Hyundai Verna

Introduction

The Hyundai Verna is a popular mid-sized sedan that offers a stylish and luxurious driving experience. With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, the Verna has become a preferred choice among car buyers in India. The Verna is available in petrol and diesel engine options, with manual and automatic transmissions. It has a spacious cabin, with comfortable seating arrangements and plenty of legroom for all passengers. The car features a sleek and aerodynamic design, with a sporty front grille and stylish curves.

Exteriors: The Hyundai Verna has a sleek and stylish exterior design with sharp lines, a bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels.

It comes in a range of colours, making it easy to choose one that fits your style.

The car's sporty look is further accentuated by its LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps. Interiors: The Hyundai Verna has a spacious and well-designed interior, with comfortable seats and ample legroom.

The car's cabin is well-appointed, with features like automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a multi-functional steering wheel.

The car also has a sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience. Performance: The Hyundai Verna is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol engine delivers a maximum power output of 120 PS and maximum torque of 151 Nm.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, delivers a maximum power output of 115 PS and maximum torque of 250 Nm.

Both engines are paired with a manual or automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience. Safety Features: The Hyundai Verna is equipped with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and airbags.

The car also has a reverse parking camera, making it easier to park in tight spots.