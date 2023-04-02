HT Auto
HomeNew carsHyundai carsHyundai Verna 2022
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Hyundai Verna 2022

3.5 out of 5
9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hyundai Verna 2022 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Hyundai Verna 2022 Key Specs
Engine
998.0 to 1497.0 cc
Mileage
17.7 to 25.0 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View all Verna 2022 specs and features
Available Colours

About Hyundai Verna 2022

Latest Update

  • Hyundai Verna 2023: Does it take the fight to SUVs?
  • Hyundai Verna 2023, first-drive review: Brave foray into a vastly-changed world

    • Hyundai Verna
    Introduction
    The Hyundai Verna is a popular mid-sized sedan that offers a stylish and luxurious driving experience. With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, the Verna has become a preferred choice among car buyers in India. The Verna is available in petrol and diesel

    • The Hyundai Verna has a sleek and stylish exterior design with sharp lines, a bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels.
    • It comes in a range of colours, making it easy to choose one that fits your style.
    • The car's sporty look is further accentuated by its LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps.
    Interiors:
    • The Hyundai Verna has a spacious and well-designed interior, with comfortable seats and ample legroom.
    • The car's cabin is well-appointed, with features like automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a multi-functional steering wheel.
    • The car also has a sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience.
    Performance:
    • The Hyundai Verna is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
    • The petrol engine delivers a maximum power output of 120 PS and maximum torque of 151 Nm.
    • The diesel engine, on the other hand, delivers a maximum power output of 115 PS and maximum torque of 250 Nm.
    • Both engines are paired with a manual or automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience.
    Safety Features:
    • The Hyundai Verna is equipped with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and airbags.
    • The car also has a reverse parking camera, making it easier to park in tight spots.
    ...Read More

    Hyundai Verna 2022 Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
    8.3 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Honda city-4th-generation

    Honda city-4th-generation

    1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
    9.3 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
    7.79 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Check Details
    Add to compare
    Toyota Yaris

    Toyota Yaris

    1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
    9.16 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Check Details
    Add to compare
    Volkswagen Vento

    Volkswagen Vento

    999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
    10 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Check Details
    Add to compare

    Hyundai Verna 2022 Variants & Price

    Hyundai Verna 2022 price starts at ₹ 9.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna 2022 comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Verna 2022 top variant price is ₹ 15.2 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    E 1.5 VTVT
    9.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 VTVT
    9.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    10.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    12.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 CRDi AT
    13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
    14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    14.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT
    15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hyundai Verna 2022 Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Engine Type
    1.5 l U2 CRDi
    Max Power
    113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Mileage
    21.3
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Engine
    1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    View all Verna 2022 specs and features

    Hyundai Verna 2022 2023 Mileage

    Hyundai Verna 2022 in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Verna 2022's petrol variant is 17.7. Hyundai Verna 2022 petrol comes with a 45 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    E 1.5 VTVT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.7
    Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
    PLAY NOW
    Hyundai Dealers
    Delhi
    See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    No Hyundai Dealers Found in Delhi

    See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Trending Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Verna 2022 FAQs

    The Hyundai Verna has a mileage range of 17.7 - 25.0 kmpl.
    Among all Hyundai Verna models, the SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT has the most features. The SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT variant of the Hyundai Verna is a good choice.
    Hyundai Verna has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 480 liters.
    The Hyundai Verna comes with a 45 liters fuel tank.
    Hyundai Verna price starts at Rs. 9,10,800 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas I20 price starts at Rs. 6,79,900 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda New City - 5th Gen
    Honda New City - 5th Gen
    11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    1.5 Cr Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    3 - 3.25 Cr Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    70 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details