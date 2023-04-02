Latest Update
Hyundai Verna
Introduction
The Hyundai Verna is a popular mid-sized sedan that offers a stylish and luxurious driving experience. With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, the Verna has become a preferred choice among car buyers in India. The Verna is available in petrol and diesel ...Read More
Hyundai Verna 2022 price starts at ₹ 9.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna 2022 comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Verna 2022 top variant price is ₹ 15.2 Lakhs.
Hyundai Verna 2022 in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Verna 2022's petrol variant is 17.7. Hyundai Verna 2022 petrol comes with a 45 litre fuel tank.
