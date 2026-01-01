|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|18.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT, equipped with a 1.5 l MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Black Roof, Fiery Red With Black Roof.
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.