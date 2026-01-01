|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT, equipped with a 1.5 l MPi and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹16.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Black Roof, Fiery Red With Black Roof.
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.
The Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.