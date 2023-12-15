Saved Articles

Hyundai Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT

4 out of 5
18.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Verna Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT Latest Updates

Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 10 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi
  • Max Torque: 143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    Hyundai Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT Price

    SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT
    ₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,19,500
    RTO
    1,77,950
    Insurance
    73,625
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,71,575
    EMI@40,227/mo
    Hyundai Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 l MPi
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Couple Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Length
    4535 mm
    Wheelbase
    2670 mm
    Height
    1475 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Beige & Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT EMI
    EMI36,205 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,84,417
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,84,417
    Interest Amount
    4,87,864
    Payable Amount
    21,72,281

    Hyundai Verna other Variants

    EX 1.5 VTVT
    ₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,89,000
    RTO
    1,20,990
    Insurance
    54,134
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,64,624
    EMI@27,182/mo
    S 1.5 VTVT
    ₹13.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 VTVT
    ₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 VTVT IVT
    ₹16.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O)1.5 VTVT
    ₹16.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹17.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹18.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹20.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
