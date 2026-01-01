hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsHyundaiVernaS (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
VernaPriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Verna Front Left Side
1/19
Hyundai Verna Front Side View
2/19
Hyundai Verna Rear View
3/19
Hyundai Verna Taillight
4/19
Hyundai Verna Wheel
5/19
Hyundai Verna Antenna
View all Images
6/19

Hyundai Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
122 Offers Available
Check Offers
Hyundai Verna Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Mileage20.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Verna specs and features

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Prices

The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT, equipped with a 1.5 l Turbo GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Mileage

All variants of the Verna deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Colours

The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Black Roof, Fiery Red With Black Roof.

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Engine and Transmission

The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Specs & Features

The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Hyundai Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Price

Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹17.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,243
RTO
1,59,424
Insurance
68,279
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,02,446
EMI@36,592/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Hyundai Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.5 l Turbo GDi
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.95 seconds
Driving Range
927 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4535 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1475 mm
Width
1765 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
528 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Offers
On Hyundai Verna :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹73,00...
Applicable on vernaex-15-petrol-mt & 17 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Hyundai Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT EMI
EMI32,933 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,32,201
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,32,201
Interest Amount
4,43,778
Payable Amount
19,75,979

Hyundai Verna other Variants

Verna EX 1.5 Petrol MT

₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,210
RTO
1,18,921
Insurance
53,373
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,42,004
EMI@26,696/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Verna S 1.5 Petrol MT

₹13.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,94,727
RTO
1,31,473
Insurance
57,992
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,84,692
EMI@29,762/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,70,037
RTO
1,39,004
Insurance
60,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,70,305
EMI@31,603/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹15.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,15,416
RTO
1,43,542
Insurance
62,434
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,21,892
EMI@32,711/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,31,733
RTO
1,45,173
Insurance
63,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,440
EMI@33,110/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹16.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,727
RTO
1,51,073
Insurance
65,205
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,07,505
EMI@34,552/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX (O)1.5 Petrol MT

₹16.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,35,140
RTO
1,55,514
Insurance
66,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,57,994
EMI@35,637/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,133
RTO
1,57,213
Insurance
67,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,311
EMI@36,052/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹16.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,138
RTO
1,57,214
Insurance
67,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,317
EMI@36,052/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹16.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,423
RTO
1,57,242
Insurance
67,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,641
EMI@36,059/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹18.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,63,553
RTO
1,72,355
Insurance
71,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,07,974
EMI@38,860/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹18.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,63,553
RTO
1,72,355
Insurance
71,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,07,974
EMI@38,860/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹18.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,339
RTO
1,73,234
Insurance
71,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,17,962
EMI@39,075/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹18.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,339
RTO
1,73,234
Insurance
71,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,17,962
EMI@39,075/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,83,443
RTO
1,74,344
Insurance
72,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,30,585
EMI@39,346/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,97,760
RTO
1,85,776
Insurance
76,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,60,541
EMI@42,140/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,97,760
RTO
1,85,776
Insurance
76,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,60,541
EMI@42,140/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Hyundai Verna Alternatives

Honda City

Honda City

11.95 - 16.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VernavsCity
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

11.16 - 18.73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VernavsVirtus
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 17.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VernavsSlavia
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VernavsTigor EV

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details