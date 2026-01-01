|Engine
|1482 cc
|Mileage
|20.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT, equipped with a 1.5 l Turbo GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Black Roof, Fiery Red With Black Roof.
The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.
The Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.