|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT, equipped with a 1.5 l MPi and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹15.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Verna deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Black Roof, Fiery Red With Black Roof.
The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.
The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.