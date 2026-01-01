hamburger icon
Hyundai Verna Front Left Side
1/19
Hyundai Verna Front Side View
2/19
Hyundai Verna Rear View
3/19
Hyundai Verna Taillight
4/19
Hyundai Verna Wheel
5/19
Hyundai Verna Antenna
6/19

Hyundai Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT

4 out of 5
15.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Verna Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage19.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Prices

The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT, equipped with a 1.5 l MPi and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹15.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Mileage

All variants of the Verna deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Colours

The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Black Roof, Fiery Red With Black Roof.

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Engine and Transmission

The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Verna's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda City priced between ₹11.95 Lakhs - 16.07 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs.

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Specs & Features

The Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Hyundai Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Price

Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹15.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,15,416
RTO
1,43,542
Insurance
62,434
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,21,892
EMI@32,711/mo
Close

Hyundai Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 l MPi
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
882 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4535 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1475 mm
Width
1765 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
528 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
On Hyundai Verna :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹73,00...
Applicable on vernaex-15-petrol-mt & 17 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Hyundai Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT EMI
EMI29,440 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,69,702
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,69,702
Interest Amount
3,96,712
Payable Amount
17,66,414

Hyundai Verna other Variants

Verna EX 1.5 Petrol MT

₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,210
RTO
1,18,921
Insurance
53,373
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,42,004
EMI@26,696/mo
Close

Verna S 1.5 Petrol MT

₹13.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,94,727
RTO
1,31,473
Insurance
57,992
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,84,692
EMI@29,762/mo
Verna SX 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,70,037
RTO
1,39,004
Insurance
60,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,70,305
EMI@31,603/mo
Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT

₹15.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,31,733
RTO
1,45,173
Insurance
63,034
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,440
EMI@33,110/mo
Verna SX 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹16.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,727
RTO
1,51,073
Insurance
65,205
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,07,505
EMI@34,552/mo
Verna SX (O)1.5 Petrol MT

₹16.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,35,140
RTO
1,55,514
Insurance
66,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,57,994
EMI@35,637/mo
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,133
RTO
1,57,213
Insurance
67,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,311
EMI@36,052/mo
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹16.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,138
RTO
1,57,214
Insurance
67,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,317
EMI@36,052/mo
Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹16.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,423
RTO
1,57,242
Insurance
67,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,77,641
EMI@36,059/mo
Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹17.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,243
RTO
1,59,424
Insurance
68,279
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,02,446
EMI@36,592/mo
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹18.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,63,553
RTO
1,72,355
Insurance
71,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,07,974
EMI@38,860/mo
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹18.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,63,553
RTO
1,72,355
Insurance
71,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,07,974
EMI@38,860/mo
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹18.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,339
RTO
1,73,234
Insurance
71,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,17,962
EMI@39,075/mo
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹18.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,339
RTO
1,73,234
Insurance
71,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,17,962
EMI@39,075/mo
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT

₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,83,443
RTO
1,74,344
Insurance
72,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,30,585
EMI@39,346/mo
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,97,760
RTO
1,85,776
Insurance
76,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,60,541
EMI@42,140/mo
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,97,760
RTO
1,85,776
Insurance
76,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,60,541
EMI@42,140/mo
