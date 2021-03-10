Home > Hyundai > Verna > Hyundai Verna On Road Price in South Goa

Hyundai Verna On Road Price in South Goa

Hyundai Verna Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Verna E 1.5 VTVT

₹ 10.66 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Ex Showroom Price
910,800
RTO
108,188
Insurance
46,603
On-Road Price
1,065,591
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹18,310*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi
Driving Range
796.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.7 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
4440 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1475 mm
Width
1729 mm
Bootspace
480 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Verna S 1.5 VTVT

₹ 11.06 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna S Plus 1.5 CRDi

₹ 12.65 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX 1.5 VTVT

₹ 12.81 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX 1.5 VTVT IVT

₹ 14.22 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX 1.5 CRDi

₹ 14.27 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX (O)1.5 VTVT

₹ 14.96 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX 1.5 CRDi AT

₹ 15.59 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT

₹ 16.41 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX (O) 1.5 CRDi

₹ 16.46 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹ 16.43 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

Verna SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT

₹ 18.28 Lakhs On-Road Price in South Goa

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

HT Verdict On Verna

2020 Hyundai Verna is offered in five variants and features a total of 12 segment-first features. It gets 1.5-litre Gamma petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine options.

