Home
New Cars
Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Verna
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
FAQs
Hyundai
Verna
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
3.5 out of 5
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh) are not available.
Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
Hyundai
Verna
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.5 VTVT
₹10.59 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,28,600
RTO
₹82,288
Insurance
₹47,240
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)
₹10,58,628
EMI@22,754/mo
S Plus 1.5 VTVT
₹11.04 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 CRDi
₹12.58 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 VTVT
₹12.80 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
View All Variants
Hyundai
Verna
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
E 1.5 VTVT
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
796.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.7
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Hyundai Verna FAQs
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Verna in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)?
What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Verna in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)?
What will be the Insurance charges for Hyundai Verna in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)?
What is the detailed breakup of Hyundai Verna in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)?
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Verna Top Model?
What is the on-road price of Hyundai Verna Top Model?
What is the on road price of Hyundai Verna?
What is the EMI for Hyundai Verna in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)?
What is the EMI for Hyundai Verna in Pratapgarh-(uttar-pradesh)?
Is Hyundai Verna better than Creta?
What is the mileage of Hyundai Verna?
Which model of Hyundai Verna is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Hyundai Verna?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Hyundai Verna?
