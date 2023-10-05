Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Verna on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 12.65 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Verna top variant goes up to Rs. 16.45 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
Hyundai Verna comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Verna EX 1.5 VTVT and the most priced model is Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 VTVT IVT.
The Hyundai Verna on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh for 1482 cc to 1497 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 12.65 - 16.45 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hyundai Verna dealers and showrooms in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh for best offers.
Hyundai Verna on road price breakup in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Verna is mainly compared to Skoda Slavia which starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh, Honda City which starts at Rs. 11.49 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh and Volkswagen Virtus starting at Rs. 11.21 Lakh in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Verna EX 1.5 VTVT ₹ 12.65 Lakhs Hyundai Verna S 1.5 VTVT ₹ 13.86 Lakhs Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 VTVT ₹ 15.03 Lakhs Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 VTVT IVT ₹ 16.45 Lakhs
