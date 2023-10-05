Saved Articles

Hyundai Verna On Road Price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh

10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Verna Price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh

Hyundai Verna on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 12.65 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Verna top variant goes up to Rs. 16.45 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh. Hyundai Verna comes with a choice of

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hyundai Verna EX 1.5 VTVT₹ 12.65 Lakhs
Hyundai Verna S 1.5 VTVT₹ 13.86 Lakhs
Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 VTVT₹ 15.03 Lakhs
Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 VTVT IVT₹ 16.45 Lakhs
Hyundai Verna Variant Wise Price List in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh

EX 1.5 VTVT
₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
1,20,990
Insurance
54,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh)
12,64,624
EMI@27,182/mo
S 1.5 VTVT
₹13.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
SX 1.5 VTVT
₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
SX 1.5 VTVT IVT
₹16.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Automatic
Hyundai Verna News

Hyundai Verna (left) has joined the likes of Volkswagen Virtus (centre) and Skoda Slavia (right) as the three safest cars tested by Global NCAP in a list dominated by SUVs like Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 or Tata Nexon or Punch.
India's top 10 safest cars list: Hyundai Verna enters as the third sedan after Skoda Slavia and Volkwsagen Virtus
5 Oct 2023
Hyundai Verna five stars in adult protection as well as child protection.
Hyundai Verna scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. Check out details
3 Oct 2023
The 2024 Hyundai i20 facelift teaser shows a wider grille, revised bumper and new LED headlamps
2024 Hyundai i20 facelift teased again, shows off new Verna-inspired grille
2 Sept 2023
Hyundai Motor has increased the prices of its flagship models like Venue and Tucson SUVs and the Verna compact sedan.
Hyundai Verna, Venue and Tucson prices increased. Check how much you need to pay now
17 Aug 2023
Maruti Swift (left), is one of the top models exported from India to other countries along with other models from the carmaker.
Dzire to Verna: Five Indian cars that are loved across the world
15 Aug 2023
Hyundai Verna Videos

Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
10 Jul 2023
The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
11 Feb 2023
Bollywood showman Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic pose in front of Hyundai's showstopper Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion
13 Jan 2023
