Hyundai Verna Front Left Side
HYUNDAI Verna

₹11.07 - 17.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.7
4
Introduction

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is a five-seater compact sedan that combines style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Designed to meet the demands of modern drivers, it aims to redefine the mid-size sedan segment in India. With outstanding features and impressive specifications, the Verna comes priced from 11.07 lakh. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is pitted against the likes of the Skoda Slavia and the Honda City. 

Hyundai Verna Price:

The price of the Hyundai Verna ranges from 11.07 Lakhs to 17.55 Lakhs. This competitive pricing positions it well within the market, making it an attractive option for those seeking a feature-packed sedan without breaking the bank. 

When was the Hyundai Verna launched?

The latest generation of the Hyundai Verna was launched on March 21, 2023, marking a significant update to this popular sedan. Hyundai has equipped the new Verna with advanced features and a refreshed design, ensuring it remains competitive against its rivals in the segment.

How many variants and colour options of the Hyundai Verna are available?

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is available in various variants, offering customers a range of options to choose from. Additionally, it comes in several striking colour options to suit individual preferences. The model offers a new palette, featuring options such as:- Black- Atlas White- Tellurian Brown. Each colour option is designed to enhance the Verna's stylish aesthetics while satisfying diverse customer tastes.

What features are available in the Hyundai Verna?

Hyundai has packed the Verna with a plethora of features to enhance the driving experience. Key features include: A panoramic sunroof, which adds an airy feel to the cabin, an infotainment system with a 10.25-inch HD display, supporting multiple languages with voice-enabled controls and smartphone connectivity. The car features premium dual-tone interiors featuring soft-touch materials, further enhancing the overall feel of luxury inside the cabin. Additionally, the Verna brings 64-colour ambient lighting, rear curtains, and a wireless phone charger for added convenience.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Verna?

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is equipped with two primary petrol engine options:1. 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol Engine: This powertrain produces 158 bhp with a peak torque of 253 Nm. It is offered with both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) for seamless driving experiences.2. 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine: The naturally aspirated engine generates 113 bhp and provides an enjoyable driving experience for those who prefer a traditional petrol option.Hyundai claims that the turbocharged engine allows the Verna to go from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive time, delivering a sporty driving experience for enthusiasts.

What is the Hyundai Verna's mileage?

The mileage of the Hyundai Verna varies by the engine and transmission choice. On average, you can expect the Verna to deliver around 17 to 21 km/l depending on driving conditions and style. This efficient fuel consumption makes it an appealing choice among those conscious of their running costs.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna boasts a ground clearance of 170 mm, allowing it to navigate urban terrains and mild off-road conditions with ease. The sedan also offers a generous boot space of 528 litres, providing ample room for luggage, making it an ideal choice for long journeys or day-to-day use.

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna is designed to comfortably accommodate five passengers. The spacious interior, along with supportive seating, ensures that all occupants can enjoy a pleasant journey, whether it's a quick trip or an extended road adventure.

What are the safety features of the Hyundai Verna?

Hyundai prioritises safety with the Verna, equipping it with a host of advanced safety features. These include:- Six airbags for occupant safety.- ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution).- Emergency Stop Signal.- ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.- Rear parking sensors and high-definition rear-view cameras.- ADAS features including forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

What cars does the Hyundai Verna rival in its segment?

The competitive mid-size sedan segment sees the Hyundai Verna go up against the likes of the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Volkswagen Virtus. 

Verna Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Verna: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.1 kmpl

Verna: 18.6 - 20.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 118.1 bhp

Verna: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp

Hyundai Verna Latest Updates

Latest News:

4 Jun 2025:Hyundai launched the new Verna SX+ variant, priced from ₹13.79 lakh, featuring advanced technologies and updated design.
Hyundai Verna Alternatives

Honda City

12.38 - 16.65 Lakhs
VernavsCity

Volkswagen Virtus

11.56 - 19.4 Lakhs
VernavsVirtus

Skoda Slavia

10.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
VernavsSlavia

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
VernavsTigor EV

Hyundai Verna Variants

Hyundai Verna price starts at ₹ 11.07 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
Verna EX 1.5 Petrol MT₹11.07 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna S 1.5 Petrol MT₹12.37 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna SX 1.5 Petrol MT₹13.15 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna S 1.5 Petrol IVT₹13.62 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Hill Hold Control
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol MT₹13.79 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Verna SX 1.5 Petrol IVT₹14.4 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Verna SX (O)1.5 Petrol MT₹14.83 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹15 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone₹15 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Hill Hold Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna SX Plus 1.5 Petrol IVT₹15.04 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Verna S (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹15.27 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹16.16 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone₹16.16 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹16.25 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone₹16.25 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Hill Hold Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT₹16.36 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹17.55 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
GPS Navigation System
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone₹17.55 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hyundai Verna Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Fresh looksExtended feature listPowerful turbo petrol motorMore rear-seat space

Cons

No diesel engine option

The sedan segment may have ceded a lot of ground to SUVs of all shapes, sizes and at varying price points but recent times have seen a dedicated effort to inject some life into this segment. And after the launch of the Honda City facelift earlier this year, it is the 2023 Hyundai Verna that has attempted to not just grab the spotlight but to keep it on itself.

The Hyundai Verna has been a fairly successful model for the Koreans in India even if its fortunes have dipped with dipping fortunes of the segment as a whole. The Verna has had to fight for every small inch of space that is still available against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City as well as newer rivals like Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Hyundai Verna Images

Hyundai Verna Colours

Hyundai Verna is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Fiery red
Typhoon silver
Starry night
Atlas white
Titan grey
Tellurian brown
Abyss black
Atlas white with black roof
Fiery red with black roof

Hyundai Verna Safety Ratings

The Hyundai Verna has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Hyundai Verna Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque143.8-153 Nm
Keyless EntryNo
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage18.6 - 20.6 kmpl
Engine1482-1497 cc
SunroofNo
Fuel TypePetrol
Hyundai Verna comparison with similar cars

Hyundai Verna
Honda City
Volkswagen Virtus
Skoda Slavia
Tata Tigor EV
₹11.07 Lakhs*
₹12.38 Lakhs*
₹11.56 Lakhs*
₹10.49 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
4/5
Power
158 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
74 bhp
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
170 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm
Length
4535 mm
Length
4583 mm
Length
4561 mm
Length
4541 mm
Length
3993 mm
Height
1475 mm
Height
1489 mm
Height
1507 mm
Height
1507 mm
Height
1532 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1748 mm
Width
1752 mm
Width
1752 mm
Width
1677 mm
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
506 litres
Boot Space
521 litres
Boot Space
521 litres
Boot Space
316 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
Currently viewingVerna vs CityVerna vs VirtusVerna vs SlaviaVerna vs Tigor EV
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Hyundai Verna Mileage

Hyundai Verna in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Verna's petrol variant is 18.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Verna EX 1.5 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.6 kmpl

Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Koncept Hyundai
A2/5, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdurjung,New Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8750217777
Lamba Hyundai
F1/189, SADHNA ENCLAVE, Malviya Nagar, Savitri Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 7290009150
Sapphire Hyundai-Dwarka.
Plot No. 57, Dwarka, NR Market, Sector 20, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
+91 - 9650108001
Shuban Sai Hyundai
HCMR Complex, Main Wazirabad Road, Amar, Colony, East Gokulpuri, S.No. 9, 10, 11 K No. - 702/11 & 703/2, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9354925622
Sunrise Hyundai
2, I.P Extension, Near Mother Dairy Plant, Oppt. Pandav Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 7042295570
V. D Hyundai
F-6, Udyog Nagar,Nagloi, Near Maruti Showroom, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9899908368
Hyundai Verna Videos

2015 Hyundai Verna First Dive
20 Feb 2015
Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
Hyundai Verna EMI

Hyundai Verna User Reviews & Ratings

4.67
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
2
Perfect highway car and a beast look
The Hyundai Verna stands out as a feature-rich, stylish, and well-balanced sedan in the midsize segment. It offers a compelling package for both daily commuting and spirited highway drives. With its sharp design, modern tech features, comfortable cabin, and refined performance, the Verna strikes a perfect balance between practicality and driving ple Design and Interior The latest Verna sports a modern fastback silhouette with a distinctive look, setting it apart on the road. The cabin gets a generational upgrade, featuring a minimalist dashboard, ambient lighting, and practical, full-width AC vents. The most notable improvement is the vastly enhanced rear seat space—a key shortcoming in previous generations has been addressed, making it competitive with segment leaders in terms of rear legroom, headroom, and overall comfort. The 528-litre boot is generous, further enhancing practicality. Performance & Driving Dynamics Engine choices include a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo-petrol, the latter producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a quick-shifting 7-speed DCT. The turbo variant’s 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.1 seconds is segment-leading. The Verna exhibits a balanced ride and handling package, with improved suspension tuning that handles both city roads and highway stretches well. Steering is light at low speeds for easy city manoeuvres and firms up at speed, providing driver confidence. Mileage and Efficiency Real-world fuel efficiency ranges from 12-15 kmpl depending on driving conditions, with ARAI-claimed figures going up to 20.6 kmpl for the turbo-petrol DCT variant. The 45-litre fuel tank gives a practical range for daily use. Features and Safety The Verna is feature-packed, boasting equipment such as ADAS, a sunroof, multiple USB charging ports, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is a highlight, with six airbags standard, three-point seatbelts for all rear-seat passengers, and a five-star safety rating. Comfort and Practicality Front and rear passenger comfort are both strong suits, with ample amenities for the rear including AC vents, USB-C charging, a sunblind, and a centre armrest. Ride quality is cushioned and stable, and even with a full load, the Verna remains composed. Some minor drawbacks include the lack of a 360-degree camera, and stock tyres may be more puncture-prone on rough roads. Value and Market Position Priced between ₹10.90 lakh–₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom), By: Adnan (Jul 22, 2025)
Perfect luxury beast with elegance and right cost
Amazing style, good mileage, amazing driving experience. The drive experience is awesome, even on highways it drives close to road and all features are awesome my fav is wireless apple car play , its rear ac is good, superb legroom as its wider and longer than prev verna alsoBy: Sahil Chopra (Sept 6, 2024)
allrounder car
The engine and comfort of this car are exceptional, and the service experience has been excellent. While the style and design may be subjective, the interior is incredibly premium for this segment. This car is highly recommended for long drives and road trips, offering great mileage.By: Akshat Verma (Jul 15, 2024)
Comfortable and friendly.
This is best for long journey or comfort . Look also mind-blowing and it's normal 1.5 petrol engine also very overrated.By: Dipen (May 8, 2024)
Hyundai Verna FAQs

What is the mileage of Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna offers a competitive mileage, varying between 18.6 - 20.6 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Hyundai Verna?

The top variant of Hyundai Verna is the SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.

What is the seating capacity of Hyundai Verna?

Hyundai Verna is a 5 Seater Sedan.

What are the fuel options available for Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 18.6 - 20.6 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna includes a range of engine options from 1482-1497 cc. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 18 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

