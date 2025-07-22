Introduction

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is a five-seater compact sedan that combines style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Designed to meet the demands of modern drivers, it aims to redefine the mid-size sedan segment in India. With outstanding features and impressive specifications, the Verna comes priced from ₹11.07 lakh. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is pitted against the likes of the Skoda Slavia and the Honda City.

Hyundai Verna Price:

The price of the Hyundai Verna ranges from ₹11.07 Lakhs to ₹17.55 Lakhs. This competitive pricing positions it well within the market, making it an attractive option for those seeking a feature-packed sedan without breaking the bank.

When was the Hyundai Verna launched?

The latest generation of the Hyundai Verna was launched on March 21, 2023, marking a significant update to this popular sedan. Hyundai has equipped the new Verna with advanced features and a refreshed design, ensuring it remains competitive against its rivals in the segment.

How many variants and colour options of the Hyundai Verna are available?

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is available in various variants, offering customers a range of options to choose from. Additionally, it comes in several striking colour options to suit individual preferences. The model offers a new palette, featuring options such as:- Black- Atlas White- Tellurian Brown. Each colour option is designed to enhance the Verna's stylish aesthetics while satisfying diverse customer tastes.

What features are available in the Hyundai Verna?

Hyundai has packed the Verna with a plethora of features to enhance the driving experience. Key features include: A panoramic sunroof, which adds an airy feel to the cabin, an infotainment system with a 10.25-inch HD display, supporting multiple languages with voice-enabled controls and smartphone connectivity. The car features premium dual-tone interiors featuring soft-touch materials, further enhancing the overall feel of luxury inside the cabin. Additionally, the Verna brings 64-colour ambient lighting, rear curtains, and a wireless phone charger for added convenience.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Verna?

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is equipped with two primary petrol engine options:1. 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol Engine: This powertrain produces 158 bhp with a peak torque of 253 Nm. It is offered with both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) for seamless driving experiences.2. 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine: The naturally aspirated engine generates 113 bhp and provides an enjoyable driving experience for those who prefer a traditional petrol option.Hyundai claims that the turbocharged engine allows the Verna to go from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive time, delivering a sporty driving experience for enthusiasts.

What is the Hyundai Verna's mileage?

The mileage of the Hyundai Verna varies by the engine and transmission choice. On average, you can expect the Verna to deliver around 17 to 21 km/l depending on driving conditions and style. This efficient fuel consumption makes it an appealing choice among those conscious of their running costs.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna boasts a ground clearance of 170 mm, allowing it to navigate urban terrains and mild off-road conditions with ease. The sedan also offers a generous boot space of 528 litres, providing ample room for luggage, making it an ideal choice for long journeys or day-to-day use.

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna is designed to comfortably accommodate five passengers. The spacious interior, along with supportive seating, ensures that all occupants can enjoy a pleasant journey, whether it's a quick trip or an extended road adventure.

What are the safety features of the Hyundai Verna?

Hyundai prioritises safety with the Verna, equipping it with a host of advanced safety features. These include:- Six airbags for occupant safety.- ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution).- Emergency Stop Signal.- ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.- Rear parking sensors and high-definition rear-view cameras.- ADAS features including forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

What cars does the Hyundai Verna rival in its segment?

The competitive mid-size sedan segment sees the Hyundai Verna go up against the likes of the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Volkswagen Virtus.