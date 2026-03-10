Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
DISCONTINUED

HYUNDAI Verna [2023-2026]

10.79 - 17.13 Lakhs
4Expert Score
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

In 2025, the Hyundai Verna continues to redefine the mid-size sedan segment in India, blending a futuristic design with a performance-driven ethos. Following its recent updates, including the introduction of the SX+ and S(O) trims, the Verna stands as a top-tier choice for those seeking a premium, tech-heavy driving experience.

Price in 2025

The Hyundai Verna is competitively priced, offering a wide range of variants to suit different budgets. Below are the ex-showroom prices:

VariantEngine & Transmission2025 Ex-Showroom Price
EX (Base)1.5L MPi Petrol MT 11,00,000
S1.5L MPi Petrol MT 11,95,000
SX1.5L MPi Petrol MT 12,86,000
S IVT1.5L MPi Petrol IVT 13,15,000
SX+1.5L MPi Petrol MT/IVTStarts at 13,79,000
SX (O)1.5L MPi Petrol MT/IVT 14,51,000 – 15,99,000
SX Turbo1.5L Turbo GDi MT 14,52,000
SX (O) Turbo1.5L Turbo GDi MT/DCT 15,79,000 – 17,13,000

Performance and Engine Options

The 2025 lineup offers two distinct engine choices, ensuring a balance between city efficiency and highway power:

1.5L MPi Petrol Engine:

  • Power: 115 PS
  • Torque: 144 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed Manual or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
  • Mileage: Approximately 18.6 – 19.6 kmpl

1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol Engine:

  • Power: 160 PS
  • Torque: 253 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed Manual or 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
  • Mileage: Approximately 20.0 – 20.6 kmpl

Futuristic Design and Premium Interiors

The Verna's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language is more prominent than ever in 2025. Key exterior highlights include the Horizon LED Positioning Lamps and DRLs that span the width of the car, giving it a signature look.

Inside, the cabin is a hub of modern technology:

  • Dual-Screen Setup: A 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD infotainment system seamlessly integrated with a digital cluster.
  • First-in-Segment Features: Switchable type infotainment and climate controller, allowing you to toggle between media and AC controls on a single panel.
  • Luxury Comfort: Ventilated and heated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system.
  • Space: A class-leading wheelbase of 2670 mm provides ample rear legroom and a massive 528-litre boot capacity.

Safety and Technology

Safety is a cornerstone of the 2025 Verna. It holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP for both adult and child protection, making it one of the safest sedans on Indian roads.

  • Standard Safety Kit: 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) are standard across all variants.
  • Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS): The top-spec models come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, featuring:
    • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
    • Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning
    • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
    • Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Why Choose the Hyundai Verna in 2025?

The 2025 Hyundai Verna remains an evergreen choice because it doesn't compromise. Whether it is the sheer performance of the 160 PS turbo engine, the peace of mind provided by its 5-star safety rating, or the convenience of Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech, this sedan offers a comprehensive package. It remains a fierce competitor to the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City, standing out with its bold aesthetics and futuristic features.

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Alternatives

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1482 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.6 - 20.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    113 - 158 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    143.8 - 153 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Variants

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] price starts at ₹ 10.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] comes in 18 variants. Hyundai Verna [2023-2026]'s top variant is SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT.
18 Variants Available
Verna [2023-2026] EX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.79 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Verna [2023-2026] S 1.5 Petrol MT
₹11.95 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Verna [2023-2026] SX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹12.86 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
Hyundai's updated Verna features over 25 enhancements, focusing on style, technology, comfort, and safety, starting at ₹10.98 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
As diesel popularity wanes, petrol SUVs like Grand Vitara and Hyryder emerge as top fuel-efficient choices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Dec 2025
The Indian automobile sector anticipates significant growth in December sales across all vehicle categories, driven by positive market factors.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Dec 2025
The Hyundai Verna facelift is set for updates, featuring design changes, upgraded interiors, but retaining existing powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Nov 2025
Stellantis' Bengaluru tech centre evolves into a critical hub, shaping software-defined vehicle architecture and global engineering strategies.Read Full Story

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] comparison with similar cars

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] CAR - main product image
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026]
Honda City CAR image for comparison
Honda City
Hyundai Verna CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Verna
Skoda Slavia CAR image for comparison
Skoda Slavia
Volkswagen Virtus CAR image for comparison
Volkswagen Virtus
Tata Tigor EV CAR image for comparison
Tata Tigor EV
₹10.79 Lakhs*
₹11.95 Lakhs*
₹10.98 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹10.5 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
5 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
4/5
Power
158 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
157 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
74 bhp
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
170 Nm

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Fresh looksExtended feature listPowerful turbo petrol motorMore rear-seat space

Cons

No diesel engine option

The sedan segment may have ceded a lot of ground to SUVs of all shapes, sizes and at varying price points but recent times have seen a dedicated effort to inject some life into this segment. And after the launch of the Honda City facelift earlier this year, it is the 2023 Hyundai Verna that has attempted to not just grab the spotlight but to keep it on itself.

First launched in India back in 2006, the third-generation model that underline its powerful drive credentials. Updates next came in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2020, and now, it is time for the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna to potentially rekindle India's long-lost love affair with sedans. Does it have the spark? Here is the first-drive review of 2023 Hyundai Verna:

Hyundai Verna 2023: Radical new look

The 2023 Hyundai Verna looks nothing like it ever has over the past 15 years and purely in terms of its styling, is a big gamble from the Koreans. Now Hyundai is one of the bravest in the automotive world when it comes to flamboyant styling elements and overall design philosophies. On the new Verna too, whether is is the swooping bonnet, the stretched LED positioning lamp and DRLs, the redesigned front headlights or the blackened chrome parametric grille, this sedan sure does look new.

The face of the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has been reworked entirely.
The face of the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has been reworked entirely.

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is also longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the preceding Verna. Although still not class-leading in these aspects, the car does boast of a best-in-segment boot space of 528 litres. And while that means packing for long journeys ought to be easier, there is also the promise of more cabin space, something that has always troubled Verna owners of the past.

The new Verna sits on 16-inch wheels across variants but depending on the engine choice selected, the alloy design differs between diamond-cut silver or all-black with red brake calipers. And move to the rear and the plethora of updates just continue. Here, the Verna now gets a stretched LED light bar between the updated LED tail lights and updated bumper.

A look at the rear and side profile of the new Hyundai Verna.
A look at the rear and side profile of the new Hyundai Verna.

Personally, the design overhaul is a bit too much for me, almost appearing as an exercise in extravagance that will divide opinions. And the Verna's multiple exterior colour options also play a big role in how it appears on the outside - for instance, the Red looks outright funky while the Grey adds sobriety. But Hyundai seems to have nothing to lose when it comes to this segment and credit for going for a brazen design makeover. This cosmetic surgery has been done as much with knives as it has been with metaphorically bold paintbrush strokes.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin calls

expand

It is a whole new world inside the new Hyundai Verna. But the biggest highlight here is not just the redesigned and layered dashboard layout - in two colour themes, not the new integrated 10.25 curved infotainment system that blends in with the driver display screen, not the switchable controls between infotainment and climate control and not even the first-in-segment cooled as well as heated front seats. The biggest highlight is the generous bump up in rear-seat space. Legroom has gone up and the feeling of being cramped is now, thankfully missing. Knee room, head room and shoulder room are all quite acceptable as well.

A wheelbase of 2,670mm means that the new Verna now addresses the long-standing complaint of a cramped cabin.
A wheelbase of 2,670mm means that the new Verna now addresses the long-standing complaint of a cramped cabin.

The other highlights here include an eight-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, a re-designed - and cleaner - steering wheel layout with mounted controls, rear curtain, cooled glove box and plenty of storage and charging options. The leather-seat upholstery is also quite premium. So while the exterior updates will divide opinions, the cabin quality and feature list is more than likely to unite appreciation for just how premium this sedan now feels. Oh, and there also is a conventional sunroof which, well just for audacious purposes, could have been larger.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Turbo-powered drive and ADAS

expand
The turbo petrol motor inside the Hyundai Verna comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. This review unit though had the engine with the six-speed manual stick.
The turbo petrol motor inside the Hyundai Verna comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. This review unit though had the engine with the six-speed manual stick.

The new Verna 2023 has ditched its diesel engine option entirely. And it makes sense because with volumes in the sedan space anyway quite low, it may not make sense to update the diesel motor to stricter emission rules. Instead, the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit has been carried forward and now is twining with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor.

This turbo petrol is more powerful than the 1.4 turbo petrol motor on the Creta and the tuning inside the Verna means the sedan offers 160 hp of max power. This is more than all of Verna's direct rivals. There is also 253 Nm of max torque which is slightly more than what Slavia and Virtus offers, and the same as the Honda City strong hybrid model.

In the real world, the Verna turbo is a monster to drive and paired with a six-speed manual transmission - there is also a 7-speed DCT, is an absolute driver's delight. The typically short gear throws, the light steering wheel and the instant response to the throttle inputs makes this sedan an extremely eager campaigner that satiates need for speed. But while the Verna turbo does hustle to triple-digit speeds without any fuss, it suffers from a complete lack of steering feedback on high speeds. The sedan may be relatively composed at high speeds but the likes of the Virtus and Slavia offer more confidence.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has decent straight-line stability.
The 2023 Hyundai Verna has decent straight-line stability.

This is true for the Verna with the more genial petrol engine which, obviously, takes more time to build its way to triple digits but does also offer a composed drive experience. The slightly stiffer suspension set up helps the sedan tackle road aberrations well and the iVT automatic on our test unit was par for the course. NVH levels are under check even if the engine groan seeps in a bit when demanding for the motor to go above and beyond.

The Verna, however, is a confident car within city limits and is nearly effortless to drive due to the same light steering wheel. The respectable ground clearance ought to help the sedan tackle ungainly speed breakers and the ride quality is fairly decent.

As far as safety highlights of the 2023 Hyundai Verna are concerned, it comes with multiple airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Automatic head lights, among others. And making its debut in the Verna is Level 2 ADAS as well. First seen on the latest Hyundai Tucson launched last year, Level 2 ADAS bring in highlights such as Forward Collision - Avoidance Assist, Blind-spot Collision - Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, among others. I have my serious reservations about ADAS application in Indian conditions and this is about the technology as a whole and not about ADAS on the Verna. On this particular model, we put Forward Collision, Lane Following Assist and Lane Keeping Assist to the test on a clear stretch of an expressway, and it worked as expected. But the unpredictable nature of Indian roads still means extreme caution and relentless attention is mandatory.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Verdict

expand

The biggest talking point around the Hyundai Verna in its sixth-generation is its exterior styling and while credits due to the Koreans for lending the sedan a massive makeover, the styling sure is quite polarising. Sedan buyers could be a mature crop of customers who prefer understated styling cues and how well the new Verna's looks sits with their sense and sensibilities is anyone's guess.

But it is also true that here is a car that is chocker-blocked with premium features, a very capable turbo petrol motor that will make people forget there ever was a diesel motor, more rear-seat space and Level 2 ADAS for added bragging rights. Expected sales of the new Verna will most certainly inject a fresh lease of life to the segment as a whole but will it foster a revolution?

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Images

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Image 1
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Image 2
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Image 3
Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Image 4

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Colours

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Typhoon Silver
Starry Night
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Tellurian Brown
Abyss Black
Atlas White With Black Roof
Fiery Red With Black Roof
Fiery red

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Safety Ratings

The Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Related News

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque143.8-153 Nm
Keyless EntryNo
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage18.6 - 20.6 kmpl
Engine1482-1497 cc
SunroofNo
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Verna [2023-2026] specs and features

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] Mileage

Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Verna [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 18.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Verna [2023-2026] EX 1.5 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.6 kmpl

View all Hyundai Cars

