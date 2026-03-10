In 2025, the Hyundai Verna continues to redefine the mid-size sedan segment in India, blending a futuristic design with a performance-driven ethos. Following its recent updates, including the introduction of the SX+ and S(O) trims, the Verna stands as a top-tier choice for those seeking a premium, tech-heavy driving experience.

Price in 2025

The Hyundai Verna is competitively priced, offering a wide range of variants to suit different budgets. Below are the ex-showroom prices:

Variant Engine & Transmission 2025 Ex-Showroom Price EX (Base) 1.5L MPi Petrol MT ₹ 11,00,000 S 1.5L MPi Petrol MT ₹ 11,95,000 SX 1.5L MPi Petrol MT ₹ 12,86,000 S IVT 1.5L MPi Petrol IVT ₹ 13,15,000 SX+ 1.5L MPi Petrol MT/IVT Starts at ₹ 13,79,000 SX (O) 1.5L MPi Petrol MT/IVT ₹ 14,51,000 – ₹ 15,99,000 SX Turbo 1.5L Turbo GDi MT ₹ 14,52,000 SX (O) Turbo 1.5L Turbo GDi MT/DCT ₹ 15,79,000 – ₹ 17,13,000

Performance and Engine Options

The 2025 lineup offers two distinct engine choices, ensuring a balance between city efficiency and highway power:

1.5L MPi Petrol Engine:

Power: 115 PS

115 PS Torque: 144 Nm

144 Nm Transmission: 6-speed Manual or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

6-speed Manual or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Mileage: Approximately 18.6 – 19.6 kmpl

1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol Engine:

Power: 160 PS

160 PS Torque: 253 Nm

253 Nm Transmission: 6-speed Manual or 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

6-speed Manual or 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Mileage: Approximately 20.0 – 20.6 kmpl

Futuristic Design and Premium Interiors

The Verna's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language is more prominent than ever in 2025. Key exterior highlights include the Horizon LED Positioning Lamps and DRLs that span the width of the car, giving it a signature look.

Inside, the cabin is a hub of modern technology:

Dual-Screen Setup: A 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD infotainment system seamlessly integrated with a digital cluster.

A 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD infotainment system seamlessly integrated with a digital cluster. First-in-Segment Features: Switchable type infotainment and climate controller, allowing you to toggle between media and AC controls on a single panel.

Switchable type infotainment and climate controller, allowing you to toggle between media and AC controls on a single panel. Luxury Comfort: Ventilated and heated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Ventilated and heated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system. Space: A class-leading wheelbase of 2670 mm provides ample rear legroom and a massive 528-litre boot capacity.

Safety and Technology

Safety is a cornerstone of the 2025 Verna. It holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP for both adult and child protection, making it one of the safest sedans on Indian roads.

Standard Safety Kit: 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) are standard across all variants.

6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) are standard across all variants. Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS): The top-spec models come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, featuring: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Blind-Spot Collision Warning

The top-spec models come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, featuring:

Why Choose the Hyundai Verna in 2025?

The 2025 Hyundai Verna remains an evergreen choice because it doesn't compromise. Whether it is the sheer performance of the 160 PS turbo engine, the peace of mind provided by its 5-star safety rating, or the convenience of Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech, this sedan offers a comprehensive package. It remains a fierce competitor to the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City, standing out with its bold aesthetics and futuristic features.