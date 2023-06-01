Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] comes in three petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Verna [2020-2023] measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of Verna [2020-2023] is 165. A five-seat model, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 9.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 15.2 Lakhs.
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 VTVT
₹9.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 CRDi
₹10.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 CRDi
₹12.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 CRDi AT
₹13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
₹14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹14.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT
₹15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
