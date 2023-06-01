HT Auto
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

3.5 out of 5
9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Specs

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] comes in three petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Verna [2020-2023] measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and has ...Read More

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
21.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
958.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Height
1475
Ground Clearance
165
Length
4440
Width
1729
Wheelbase
2600
Bootspace
480
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] News

Hyundai Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
Bolstered by Verna, betting on Exter: Hyundai sales numbers in May revealed
1 Jun 2023
The latest Hyundai Verna comes in multiple single and dual-tone body colour options.
Hyundai Verna 2023, first-drive review: Brave foray into a vastly-changed world
30 Mar 2023
The 2023 Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features than the Honda City facelift.
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison
30 Mar 2023
The eighth generation Sonata showcases Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The front face, especially the LED DRL bar on the hood, is a reminder of the Hyundai Verna launched in India.
Hyundai unveils new Sonata with design that reminds of Verna and Kona EV
27 Mar 2023
Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained
24 Mar 2023
View all
 

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Variants & Price List

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 9.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 15.2 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.5 VTVT
9.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 VTVT
9.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 CRDi
10.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 CRDi
12.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 CRDi AT
13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
14.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT
15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

