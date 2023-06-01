Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Images

HT Auto

3.5 out of 5

9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] News

Hyundai Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
Bolstered by Verna, betting on Exter: Hyundai sales numbers in May revealed
1 Jun 2023
The latest Hyundai Verna comes in multiple single and dual-tone body colour options.
Hyundai Verna 2023, first-drive review: Brave foray into a vastly-changed world
30 Mar 2023
The 2023 Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features than the Honda City facelift.
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison
30 Mar 2023
The eighth generation Sonata showcases Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The front face, especially the LED DRL bar on the hood, is a reminder of the Hyundai Verna launched in India.
Hyundai unveils new Sonata with design that reminds of Verna and Kona EV
27 Mar 2023
Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained
24 Mar 2023
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Videos

Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Hyundai Verna 2020 drive review
Drive Review: 2020 Hyundai Verna
27 Jul 2020
Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
Both cars are expected to go for each others' throats but may also tend to attract a greatly different sedan buying audience. Here is a look at the differences and what they could mean for the new Verna and City.
Watch: Honda City 2020 vs Hyundai Verna 2020
15 Jul 2020
