Hyundai Venue N Line on road price in Kinnaur starts from Rs. 13.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Venue N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 14.26 Lakhs in Kinnaur. The Hyundai Venue N Line on road price in Kinnaur starts from Rs. 13.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Venue N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 14.26 Lakhs in Kinnaur. The lowest price model is Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT and the most priced model is Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Hyundai Venue N Line dealers and showrooms in Kinnaur for best offers. Hyundai Venue N Line on road price breakup in Kinnaur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT ₹ 13.05 Lakhs Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT Dual Tone ₹ 13.21 Lakhs Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT ₹ 14.10 Lakhs Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone ₹ 14.26 Lakhs